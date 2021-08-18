Doctor Strange 2 Star Says She’s Proud To Be America Chavez

So far, the cast announced for Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is almost entirely comprised of either stars returning from the first movie or franchise veterans, with one notable exception.

The major new addition to the ensemble alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong’s Wong and Chiwitel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo is Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, the fan favorite first introduced into the comic books in 2011.

Not only is Miss America a key part of the Young Avengers, a squad all but certain to make their MCU bow during Phase Four looking at the sheer volume of past and present members of the roster now established in the mythology, but the character is also Marvel’s first Latin-American LGBTQ+ superhero.

That honor isn’t lost on the young actress, and while she wouldn’t say too much during a recent interview on the red carpet at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ world premiere for fear of giving away spoilers, Gomez could barely contain her excitement at being chosen to bring America Chavez to life.

“Well I can’t say too much, especially since Kevin Feige is like right there. But what I can say is that I’m very excited for the movie to come out, and I’m just really excited for people to see my work on screen. I mean I really put so much work into it and I’m really, really, so proud of it. And I’m just excited for it to come out. I’m just excited to be here, number one! And I’m such a fan of Marvel in general so being here is just like, I’m just shaking being here and being invited!”

One of Miss America’s key abilities is inter-dimensional travel, and given the title of the movie, it might be safe to assume that those powers could come in handy during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is poised to continue upending the MCU as we know it following Loki‘s Season 1 finale, which brought the concept of alternate realities crashing into the Sacred Timeline. It’ll be a key role, and more than likely a recurring one that sets Gomez up as one of Marvel’s most prominent new heroes.