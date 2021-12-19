‘Doctor Strange 2’ toy confirms wild comic book character’s MCU debut

A new wave of Marvel action figures confirms that a wild comic book character will be making their MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The MCU has grown exponentially since its debut in 2008, so while Iron Man was a very grounded movie, the franchise has now developed to the place where it can, say, introduce a green-skinned alien minotaur with magic powers. No, really.

Hasbro is releasing eight new figures in its Marvel Legends line to tie into this spring’s Doctor Strange 2, including a couple of variants of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Strange, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez. What’s more, each of the figures comes with a piece of another toy that those who collect all eight will be able to build. As you can see from the image below (via Entertainment Earth), the finished toy forms a new character called Rintrah:

So who is Rintrah? Though he resembles a minotaur from Greek myth, he’s actually an alien from the planet R’Vaal which exists in another dimension. He eventually came into contact with Stephen Strange and served as his loyal apprentice for a time. With this figure depicted as wearing the robes of the inhabitants of Kamar-Taj, it looks like the MCU version will likewise be a Master of the Mystic Arts. It’s possible he joins Strange’s team as they traverse through the multiverse.

Depending on how big a role he has in Doctor Strange 2, Rintrah could be in with a shot of being the Rocket Raccoon or Groot of Team Strange. Apart from his unique design, the addition of an earring to his look seems to promise that he’ll have an attitude to him, maybe providing the Sorcerer Supreme with another great comedic foil.

It looks like we’ll be seeing Rintrah make his grand entrance in the MCU when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.