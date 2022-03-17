‘Doctor Strange 2’ will put Strange’s Tony Stark-like qualities to test

Benedict Cumberbatch has been playing Doctor Strange since 2016 with the character appearing in four MCU films so far and is set to appear in their next titular film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Doctor Strange prefers to think he is different from the other superheroes, Cumberbatch has noted that his character has many negative personality traits that the characteristics of mirror Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Talking with KCRW, Cumberbatch notes some of these similarities between the characters,

“The trademark snarkiness, the kind of off the cuff wit and put down, the sort of the ego behind that, but also the enjoyable aspect of that, which is something we’ve seen very prevalent with Tony Stark, and especially Downey’s incandescent encapsulation of that, in his performance over the last decade. It’s definitely something where I feel it’s not just the goatees that the men have to talk about. There is a way that they have difficulty with other people or a manner in which their egos get the better of them. And their wit is something that comes up full score on many occasions. I think that in the past that has been the case with Strange.”

We saw that Stark’s sarcasm, aggrandizing, and a general need to do things his own way caused major problems for the Avengers team, so much so that it was basically the entire plot of Avengers: Civil War. His need to be in control causes a massive rift between himself and Steve Rogers aka Captain America and only the deadly actions of Thanos could bring them together once again.

Strange has his own issues with shunning people, as shown at the beginning of his superhero journey, as he pushes Christine away despite harboring feelings for her. Though evolved to an extent, these personality traits similar to Stark’s are still there. Cumberbatch, aware of the MCU’s need to keep any spoilers tightly under wraps (we’re looking at you Tom Holland!) reveals that in his upcoming MCU film, only teased that these characteristics will be challenged in Doctor Strange 2.

“I think this does veer into the realm of plot spoilers, so I can’t talk too much about it, because this film is definitely an evolution of that characteristic. We’ll definitely see him being challenged on that front. That much I can say. And I think that’s a good thing. We need to shake him up. You can’t be a superhero in isolation. They have to interact with people. Good, bad, or indifferent. And whatever the outcomes are, there has to be an exchange.”

In the teaser post the credits in No Way Home, we saw Strange seek help from sorceress Wanda Maximoff, so herein may lie the growth that Cumberbatch has alluded to in his comments. Only time will reveal the kind of evolution the former Sorcerer Supreme will undergo as fans will have to wait until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts in theatres on May 6.