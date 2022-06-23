‘Doctor Strange 2’ writer reveals one more Avenger that was planned for the Illuminati

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available to buy or stream digitally and with this release, new secrets have been revealed about the film.

While the film had many cameos, it was originally set for more. In the audio commentary feature of Doctor Strange 2’s digital release shared by Scarlet Witch News on Twitter, Michael Waldron, the head writer on the film details that one Avenger almost made the cut.

“Yeah, I think I watched Aliens and was just thinking about the way those Marines get massacred, and, yeah, I was glad it worked. I think originally, the Wasp was in a version of the Illuminati, and the Wasp shrunk down and flew at Wanda, and [Wanda] just clapped her hands and just smushed the Wasp in the first draft.”

While Wasp wasn’t included, the members of the Illuminati who were all met their fates in similarly violent fashion. Waldron shared that he was concerned that the team at Marvel Studios would vito the idea, but is thankful that he had the support of Sam Raimi and Kevin Feige to take things even further.

Ultimately it may have been a good move to limit the number of cameos in the film and in the theatrical cut, all of the members of the Illuminati feel fresh and right for the film.

This wasn’t the only secret to surface from this new digital release of the film. Fans can now get their hands on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness digitally, and it will be available physically in July.