‘Doctor Strange 2’ writer says America Chavez’s future is ‘up for grabs’

This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently tearing up the box office with its horror-influenced journey into the weirder corners of the MCU. Right now, the big draws in the film are Benedict Cumberbatch’s Strange and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda, though, in the future, it may be primarily remembered for debuting Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez.

Spoiler ahead.

Chavez’s ability to travel from one dimension to another is the driving force of the plot. But interestingly, America doesn’t have any alternate versions across the multiverse and so far, she is the only anomaly. While Multiverse of Madness doesn’t offer any answers to solve this query, writer Michael Waldron revealed in a chat with ScreenRant, that America’s past history is still very much a potential plot point in future MCU projects.

“That’s a good question. And I think that’s the sort of thing that that I’d like to see explored in the next chapter of America’s story. Clearly, she’s a very significant being in the universe. Whether you want to call her a Nexus Being or whatever. I think that’s all stuff that’s up for grabs as we continue to explore her story.”

Image via Marvel Studios

In Marvel Comics, ‘Nexus Beings’ are those able to affect the flow of time and are key to the overall stability of the multiverse, with one being present in each universe. Examples from the comics are Scarlet Witch (the 616 comics’ universe Nexus Being), and multiversal variants of Franklin Richard, Jean Grey, and Kang the Conqueror.

So far, it has been strongly hinted that the MCU (now confusingly also known as Earth-616) also has Scarlet Witch as the lynchpin of reality, though perhaps after Multiverse of Madness, they’ll find another character to take up the mantle. And hey, Chavez is right there as the authority on how to explore new realities.

Either way, let’s hope we see more of her soon, as Xochitl Gomez knocked it out of the park with her impeccable performance and is undoubtedly a star in the making.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.