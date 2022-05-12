‘Doctor Strange 2’ writer would’ve had Loki in every scene if he could

It turns out that Michael Waldron has an affinity for the God of Mischief.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki might have been partly responsible for breaking the multiverse, but he was nowhere to been in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The creator of the trickster’s solo series and screenwriter for Sam Raimi’s sequel would have loved to have done things differently.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Waldron expanded on the rest of the Marvel creative team’s response when he tried to put forward the idea of including Loki in the recent Doctor Strange film.

“I think anytime I ever mentioned bringing Loki up, everybody kinda rolled their eyes. Like, “Oh, I can’t believe you want to include Loki.” So if it was up to me, I would’ve had Loki and Mobius and Sylvie in every scene.”

It’s understandable Waldron would want to include Loki in the MCU installment that dives deepest into the concept of the multiverse to date – especially considering that Loki was the first to actually explicitly introduce alternate realities, as well as Jonathan Majors’ time traveling tyrant Kang the Conqueror.

Considering Kang has a history of creating multidimensional wars, and he’s been confirmed as the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it would have made sense for him to be interested in the happenings of Doctor Strange 2.

According to Waldron, though, “Kang, certainly he’s out there. But this particular story wasn’t a Kang-based multiverse adventure.”. For the scribe responsible for most of MCU’s multiverse storylines, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff was “enough of a supernova of an antagonist”.

Regardless of Loki, Kang, and the rest of the gang’s absence in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently offered an explanation that at least attempted to clear things up.

It’s been reported that season 2 of Loki might kick off production next month, with Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and more all poised to return. Hopefully this new chapter will shed some light on what the Asgardian trickster has been up to while Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff wreaked havoc across universes.