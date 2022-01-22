‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ banner showcases the stars

New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promotional art showcases Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer and his motley crew of multiversal explorers. For his second solo outing, the Master of the Mystic Arts will be facing his greatest challenge yet as the whole of reality is under threat after his magical mishaps in Spider-Man: No Way Home. To help him fix the mess, he’ll have to put together a team of remarkable people (no, not that one).

As shared by a Brazilian Marvel fan page on Twitter, two new banners have been released via Amazon that highlight Strange and his three allies in the movie. As you’d expect, Benedict Wong is back as Wong for his sixth MCU outing, following his recent cameos in Shang-Chi and No Way Home. Next, as confirmed by the recent trailer, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is back for the first time since WandaVision. Last but not least, newcomer Xochitl Gomez is joining the franchise as exciting new heroine, America Chavez aka Miss America.

Novos banners promocionais de "Doutor Estranho no Multiverso da Loucura" divulgados pela Amazon. pic.twitter.com/egFeSmSM59 — Feiticeira Escarlate Brasil (@feiticeiraescbr) January 22, 2022

Given that the other three characters are some of the most powerful mystics in the universe, you might be wondering why a teen like America is a worthwhile addition to the team. The reason is likely because she has the unique power to create star-shaped portals to other realities, so she’s probably how Team Strange will be hopping across the multiverse in the movie. Expect big things from Gomez in the MCU after this one– remember she almost appeared in No Way Home.

Alongside these four, a couple of other major players from 2016’s Doctor Strange will also be involved in the sequel. Rachel McAdams is back as Christine Palmer, who the trailer teased will get married to someone else. Chiwetel Ejiofor is likewise reprising Baron Mordo, following his turn to the dark side. Expect him to be a sizeable thorn in Strange’s side, although Gargantos (or is it Shuma-Gorath?) appears to be the main threat.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters from May 6.