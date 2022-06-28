Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now out on streaming and it would seem to have already broken a franchise record just days after its release.

According to data from Samba TV, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was watched by more than two million United States households in the first five days since its arrival on Disney Plus on June 22.

The total reported viewership number of the new film is believed to have been 2.1 million households in the United States. This number does not factor in the global viewership of the movie which is likely much larger.

According to The Direct, this would place the film as the most successful streaming debut for a Marvel movie beating out Eternals which garnered a viewership of two million United States households during its first five days on Disney Plus back on January 12.

For Marvel Studios this would indicate that the model of bringing feature films to Disney Plus around 45 days after their theatrical debut is a winning formula. As expected, the film is number one around the globe on Disney Plus according to FlixPatrol.

The Doctor Strange sequel is also now available to purchase digitally. This version of the film comes alongside plenty of bonus features providing more insight into the film’s creation and more.

Those who are eager to own Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness physically will need to wait until July, but fortunately, the film is available to stream on Disney Plus in the meantime.