Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Delayed To Summer 2022

Just when you thought the release date domino effect was over, along comes the Marvel Cinematic Universe to deprive audiences of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness once again.

The Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel was initially scheduled for May of this year, before being pushed to November when COVID-19 took hold. However, since Sam Raimi replaced Scott Derrickson as director it’s been fairly settled on March 25th, 2022, but that’s just changed.

As per Deadline, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness won’t be coming to theaters until May 6th. To put that into perspective, Benedict Cumberbatch’s first solo outing was released in November 2016, so he’s had a hell of a long time to wait when it comes to headlining his next mystical adventure.

The news comes a part of a wide-ranging Disney reshuffle that’s affected the majority of the Phase Four slate, with the Mouse House offering that it gives the projects currently in post more time to apply the finishing touches without rushing to meet a locked-in debut.

That doesn’t mean that fans aren’t going to be pissed off about it, though, especially when it was finally starting to feel like the theatrical industry was returning to something resembling its former glories after a series of impressively lucrative weekends, ironically with the MCU’s Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings leading the charge.