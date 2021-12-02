It’s always tempting to read too much into movie merchandising. For example, in the run-up to Avengers: Infinity War, we saw a bunch of LEGO sets that appeared to confirm scenes in the movie that ultimately never happened. With that said, this newly announced Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness LEGO set certainly does indicate that we’re in for some tentacle-based action come May 2022.

Titled ‘Gargantos Showdown’, the set contains a green one-eyed writhing monstrosity (presumably Gargantos) and minifigs of Doctor Strange, Wong, and MCU newcomer America Chavez. Check it out:

The set raises a couple of interesting questions: especially in that, this villain is about as obscure as it gets. Gargantos is a sea monster connected with the undersea kingdom of Lemuria who has made ever only two appearances in Marvel comics, once in its 1969 debut and then twenty years later in 1989. Even then there’s not much to say about the beast and that makes me think they’re hiding its true identity.

My first reaction on seeing it was that Strange is actually fighting Shuma-Gorath. Familiar to fans of Capcom’s classic “Vs” fighting series, Shuma-Gorath looks exactly like this creature and is a multiversal old god who seems far more fitting for a dimension-hopping adventure. Perhaps they’re trying to keep the villain under wraps for now, so are using Gargantos as a smokescreen?

It’s also nice to see more key art of Xochitl Gomez’ America Chavez. Also known as Miss America, Chavez made her Marvel Comics debut in 2011 and – appropriately for this movie – has powers that include traveling between alternate realities. Marvel Studios may have big plans for the character going forward, as in a Hawkeye comic, a possible future showed her as the successor to Captain America.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.