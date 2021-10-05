Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Will Reportedly Include Ultron Bots

In 2022 fans will finally get to see one of the most interconnected MCU adventures to date with the sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Over the past few months, there have been countless reports and rumors of familiar and new MCU additions making a return in the upcoming film.

A new report by The Direct claims that there will be more additions from previous Marvel movies joining in on the action, and you may not have picked who they are.

According to the report during Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will include Sub-Ultrons similar to those that appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The report claims that these mechanical beings won’t be directly from the film, instead from a different universe that Stephen Strange ventures into during the film.

While these might not be the most highly anticipated additions to the film it could be a hint at bigger collaborations to come in the future given the Ultron rage currently taking place thanks to Marvel’s What If…?. There have previously been rumors that Captain Carter from the animated series will be making an appearance during the Doctor Strange sequel and this meeting with Ultron’s minions could be an indication of this to be true.

Given that these robots weren’t alluded to much at all after their appearance in the MCU live-action films, Marvel fans should be excited to see that the movie has no problem bringing back long-forgotten characters, and what that could mean for others.