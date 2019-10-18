Marvel unveiled the full details of what’s coming in the MCU across 2020 and 2021 this past summer, which included some ambitious cross-media interconnectivity. For instance, Disney Plus’ WandaVision TV show and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were announced to be closely linked, with the TV series leading directly into the movie, which Elizabeth Olsen will likewise appear in.

There’s been a lot of speculation since we found out this news about how exactly Scarlet Witch will fit into Doctor Strange 2’s storyline. Would it finally tackle Wanda going off the deep end, as she’s known to do in the comics? That’s looking likely, as a new report on the film has apparently laid out how WV ends and what Stephen Strange’s mission is in DS2.

According to Cosmic Book News, Wanda will “go insane” following the events of her own series, causing her reality-warping powers to go haywire and threaten to crack the multiverse in two. Strange will then have a moral dilemma on his hands: kill Wanda and save the multiverse, or try to save her and pull her back from the brink of madness? Wanda is said to get a new look for the movie, too, including her classic headpiece and possibly black hair.

What’s more, three supporting characters from WandaVision are also allegedly due to appear in DS2. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will all return for the sequel. Monica’s role seems to be the most important, though, as CBN say she’ll die in WV. However, Strange will encounter an alternate version of her from another world, who has superpowers and goes by the alias Photon.

Of course, we advise taking this all with the usual grain of salt for now, but if this report is on the level, tell us, are you excited to see all this drama play out over WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multivrse of Madness? Let us know in the comments section down below.