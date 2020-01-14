Last week, it was announced that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had lost its director, with Scott Derrickson stepping away from Marvel due to “creative differences” with the studio over the direction the movie should go in. Even if the sequel is between directors, though, it’s still going ahead and Marvel is dead-set on getting it in front of cameras on schedule, with production locked in to start this May.

Ahead of filming kicking off, then, we may have now gotten our first description of what’s to come in the film. Backstage, a UK casting site, featured this synopsis for Doctor Strange 2, which reveals some major plot points. Namely, that Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo will return and that Stephen Strange will look into ways to resurrect the Time Stone.

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.”

It’s unclear where Backstage got this information, so it may not be entirely accurate, but if it is, then it helps clarify the inciting incident for Strange’s journey through the multiverse. If you’ll recall, the post-credits scene of 2016’s Doctor Strange teased more from Mordo in the follow-up, so it’s not surprising that he’s back.

Eva Green Is Doctor Strange's Worst Nightmare In Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

When we last saw him, he had lost his faith in the Ancient One, after her actions led to Dormammu threatening Earth, decreeing that there were “too many” sorcerers. To be fair, Strange should be smart enough not to play around with the Infinity Stones, so Mordo might have a point in trying to stop him.

The “unspeakable evil” mentioned in this synopsis, meanwhile, is presumably Nightmare, who’s fully expected to be the villain of the piece. Curiously, this description doesn’t talk about Scarlet Witch, even though Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff is due to feature in a key way. Remember, WandaVision – hitting Disney Plus later this year – will tie in directly to DS2.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in cinemas in May 2021. Watch this space for more.