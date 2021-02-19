As the title alone would suggest, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to head into some pretty crazy territory, delivering the sort of mind and reality-altering adventures that could redefine the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. As has been the case with WandaVision up to this point and the upcoming Spider-Man 3, though, trying to predict exactly who could be dropping by for a surprise appearance has been close to impossible.

Of course, those matters aren’t helped by the fact that only one new face has been confirmed for the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel so far in among all the hypothetical recruits, with Xochitl Gomez announced as America Chavez to join familiar faces like Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwitel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff.

However, a new rumor making the rounds claims that 1917‘s Adam Hugill has boarded the ensemble as well, and he’s playing one of Marvel’s crazier comic book figures. As per the report, the actor has been cast as Rintrah, who for those unfamiliar is basically a huge green furry alien Minotaur from the planet R’Vaal with magical powers that give him the ability to travel through various dimensions.

Even by the standards of a project where literally anything is possible, Rintrah showing up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sounds so insane that we’ll be disappointed at this stage if it doesn’t end up happening. After all, the character’s established status in Marvel lore makes him a more than viable candidate to appear in the reality-hopping blockbuster, and he’s got plenty of previous experience with the title hero after they’ve had numerous run-ins over the years as both enemies and loose allies.