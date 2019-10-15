Today is gonna be a big day for anyone excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. I mean, I know I am, so my ears piqued right up when a big batch of rumors dropped online earlier revealing that we’ll be getting not one, not even two, but three big bads. Yep, on top of balancing multiple realities, the titular hero will have to contend with a triple team smackdown.

Per a reliable 4chan leaker, the main antagonist in the horror sequel is going to be Nightmare, a being that feeds on fear. But that’s not all, as Agatha Harkness, a sorceress gifted in witchcraft and disciple of Nightmare, and Shuma Gorath, who’s, uh, a giant eyeball, will also be showing up. Their presence is apparently what’s driving Wanda crazy, too.

I’m not a big comics guy, nor do I like spoiling a lot for myself, but a quick, cursory Wikipedia gander at Nightmare’s profile has me interested, revealing that he rules some kind of Dream Dimension and all of his powers are fear-based. Also, it seems that Shuma Gorath is even cooler and more than just a floating eyeball. Rather, he’s a floating eyeball with tentacles.

Honestly, not having read the comics, I like going into MCU movies as cold as possible so that, even in lieu of spoiler-filled trailers and rude jerks on Twitter, I can walk into a film and be genuinely surprised. Cap getting Mjolnir? I had no idea that was a thing, and that was real fun to experience fresh.

So, please take my potential exposure to knowledge as a great sacrifice for you, the reader. Let’s just hope I don’t have the rest of the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness spoiled for me before it hits theaters on May 7th, 2021.