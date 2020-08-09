Doctor Strange Will Reportedly Team Up With An Iconic Marvel Villain

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange isn’t held in the same sort of esteem by fans as many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s other major names, but a lot of that has to do with a relative lack of screentime as opposed to any notable issues with the character himself.

By the time Sam Raimi’s Multiverse of Madness arrives in March 2022, we’ll be almost five and a half years removed from the Sorcerer Supreme’s solo debut. And while he played a major role in Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU’s Master of the Mystic Arts was barely featured in Endgame, with a brief cameo in Thor: Ragnarok his only other big screen appearance.

That’s all set to change in the sequel, though, with Doctor Strange poised to open the doors to the multiverse in what could turn out to be a game-changer for both Phase Four and the MCU at large. In fact, we recently learned that the studio are now keen to see Cumberbatch complete a standalone trilogy after they initially planned to leave it at just the two before setting Clea up as his long-term replacement.

Creepy Fan Poster For Doctor Strange 2 Resurrects Iron Man 1 of 3

Based on how long it’s taking to get a second movie, Doctor Strange 3 won’t be with us for a while yet, but according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones that told us She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were in the works for Disney Plus before either was officially announced – potential storylines are already being discussed, one of which would see the title hero teaming up with none other than Doctor Doom.

According to our intel, one idea for the film is to adapt the acclaimed 1989 comic book arc Doctor Strange & Doctor Doom: Triumph & Torment, which saw the two PhD graduates forge an unlikely alliance to rescue the soul of Doom’s mother from Mephisto, with the Latverian ruler calling in Strange as the heavy mystical artillery after his annual attempts to save her soul continually fail.

While plans can always change given how far out the threequel still is, there’s every chance that Doctor Doom could be fully established in the MCU by the time a third Doctor Strange movie heads into production. And if he is, then seeing the two polar opposites journey into hell together with a common goal would certainly be a unique proposition.