Doctor Strange Will Reportedly Visit Old Man Logan World In Upcoming Sequel

Hugh Jackman’s first solo outing as Wolverine was the only one that didn’t draw inspiration from an established comic book arc, so it was surely no coincidence that X-Men Origins turned out to be the weakest by far. James Mangold’s sequel incorporated many elements from Frank Miller and Chris Claremont’s acclaimed 1982 arc that took the mutton-chopped mutant to Japan, and while it devolved into typical CGI histrionics during the third act, it was a vast improvement on its predecessor.

Logan was even better, of course, and comfortably ranks as one of the finest comic book blockbusters ever made. Mark Millar and Steve McNiven’s Old Man Logan served as the basis for the storyline, but that was more in terms of the bleak dystopian future and a hero ravaged by time and circumstance rather than the content of the movie itself.

Which is probably a good thing, because some wild and truly bizarre stuff happens in the comic book that wouldn’t have translated to the big screen for a number of narrative, legal and contractual reasons. That being said, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Don Cheadle was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was announced – that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could end up taking a trip to Earth-807128, with the Sorcerer Supreme set to visit the ‘Old Man Logan’ world on his trip through the multiverse.

Unfortunately, though, there’s no word on if Hugh Jackman will be involved, and there’s every chance an even older actor could be used as Wolverine instead, if he’s even required to appear on the screen at all. In any case, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be weird enough as it is, and visiting a world that features Ultron as a car mechanic, the Venom symbiote taking over a T-Rex and an incestuous family of hillbilly Hulks would certainly continue that theme.