Doctor Strange Director Teased Scarlet Witch In The Sequel Years Ago

The upcoming MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is being looked forward to by fans for a number of reasons. For one, it’ll give us the pairing of Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff and Doctor Stephen Strange. This bit of news caught many by surprise when it was first announced, but a Reddit user has now noticed that director Scott Derrickson, who also headed the original Doctor Strange movie, had been hinting at the team-up two years ago during a Reddit AMA for the first film.

Of course, it makes a great deal of sense for Wanda to join forces with Strange. As her superhero name suggests, she draws her power from chaos magic in the comics and the mystical energy of an Infinity Stone in the movies. Who better to help her understand and control her powers then than the Master of the Mystic Arts and Keeper of the Time Stone himself?

Circling back to the aforementioned Reddit AMA though, and you can see Derrickson’s tease down below:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be Marvel’s first foray into the horror genre and is also expected to set up the entry of fresh heroes from the comics who will join the MCU from different Earths in the Multiverse. That most likely means that Wanda and Strange will not only have their hands full dealing with all manners of cosmic horror but also have to contend with a bevy of new heroes and alternate versions of existing ones.

For Wanda, the team-up with the Doctor will come soon after the events of her own spinoff Disney Plus show, WandaVision, which promises to be its own strange beast as well, exploring a whole new reality that Wanda created with her powers to cope with the loss of Vision during the events of the last Avengers film. It’ll certainly be interesting to see what new and bewildering direction Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes the two heroes in though when it hits theaters in 2021.