Doctor Strange Star Thinks Wong Will Return For Multiverse Of Madness

The Sorcerer Supreme will return in 2021’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness, which looks set to be a jam-packed movie with an even bigger scope and scale than the 2016 origins story. We’ve had a couple of characters confirmed to feature so far, but we’re yet to hear whether Strange’s fellow Master of the Mystic Arts, Wong, will return to fight alongside his colleague to save the world from supernatural threats once again.

The odds look good, though, as Benedict Wong believes he’ll be back for the sequel. He spoke to Deseret News while attending Fan X Salt Lake City Comic Con over the weekend and admitted that he’s not sure but he hopes Wong will return in the sequel.

“Yeah, I think so. I hope so. As far as I know. I tend to find out with everyone else. I think I’m probably the last one to know. When I get the call, you know, I’m there.”

Wong’s loosely based on the comics character of the same name, except that he’s no longer Strange’s loyal servant but a fellow sorcerer who has a longer history with the Mystic Arts than the good doctor himself. For this reason, he was a valuable ally in Doctor Strange against Kaecilius and then against the Black Order in Avengers: Infinity War. He was seen taking part in the battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame as well, but didn’t play a huge part.

As for who we do know will appear in Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen will be the sequel’s co-lead as Scarlet Witch. We’re not sure what role she’ll have in the storyline, but the movie will follow on directly from the WandaVision TV series. Nightmare will be the main antagonist, meanwhile, and fans also expect that the promise of a trip through the multiverse will result in some exciting cameos from familiar faces playing other versions of their characters.

We’ll find out for sure what Marvel has up their sleeve though when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness arrives in our universe on May 7th, 2021.