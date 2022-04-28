‘Doctor Who’ star Sylvester McCoy wraps on ‘The Munsters’

Rob Zombie celebrates with 'Doctor Who' star Sylvester McCoy as his intriguing take on 'The Munsters' wraps.

There are few who know horror quite like Rob Zombie. He’s responsible for the notorious ‘Firefly trilogy,’ comprising House of 1000 Corpses, The Devils Rejects, and 3 From Hell, but has also given us the Halloween reboots and the cult classic 31. But his next release will go a step further into a new realm of blood-soaked terror, as he’s tackling… The Munsters.

Now the movie is confirmed to be in the can, with Zombie posting a picture to his Instagram showing off former Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy as Igor:

McCoy played the seventh incarnation of the Doctor between 1987 and 1989, at which point the show was canceled until its revival in 2005. He also reprised the role in the 1996 TV movie starring Paul McGann and has gone on to be a regular fixture in Big Finish audio dramas. He’s also known for playing eccentric wizard Radagast in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy.

However, he’s definitely taking a turn into bloody mayhem now that he’s teamed up with Zombie. You might raise an eyebrow at this director taking on a spooky yet family-friendly franchise. However, Zombie is a huge fan of the 60s sitcom, has seen every episode of the original show “at least 17 times,” and named his famous song ‘Dragula’ after Grandpa Munster’s drag racer.

The Munsters are due to emerge sometime later this year. Current plans are for a simultaneous theatrical and digital release (on Peacock), though like most Rob Zombie movies this is likely to be best appreciated with a crowd (preferably at midnight).

More on this as we hear it.