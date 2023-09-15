Does ‘A Haunting in Venice’ have a streaming release date?

It truly wouldn’t be the start of spooky season without an abundance of spine-tingling projects releasing in theaters and on all major streaming platforms. The latest seasonal project captivating fanatics all across the horror community is A Haunting in Venice — a supernatural mystery extravaganza relying on a steep variety of twists, turns, clues, and hints to keep eagle-eyed viewers on the edges of their seats. The mind-melting mystery movie, which serves as the sequel to 2022’s Death on the Nile, once again features Kenneth Branagh in the starring role as Hercule Poirot.

As movie fans looking for the latest mystery masterpiece continue to scratch their heads and wonder about the latest adaptation of the acclaimed Agatha Christie novel, many are beginning to wonder where exactly the film can be watched. More specifically, those who enjoy the comfort of their own homes are eager to learn if the horror movie — a separate topic being debated — is already available on streaming or if it will be in the near future.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Unfortunately for those who are huge fans of staying inside, tossing some popcorn in the microwave, and gathering beneath the couch blanket for a viewing party at home, A Haunting in Venice has only been made available in theaters thus far. If you’re not a fan of heading out to the physical megaplex, then chances are you’ll have to wait quite some time until Michael Green’s mystery mayhem is available on either a separate platform or for digital purchase.

That said, the bright side for thrill-seekers looking to uncover the latest mystery is that it should only be a matter of time until the movie is made available for streaming purposes. With the project being helmed by 20th Century Studios, it’s reasonable to expect that the horror movie will be available to stream on either Hulu or Disney Plus at some point in the future.

If last year’s Death on the Nile presents any indication of a formula being followed, then it’s possible A Haunting in Venice will be available to stream on Hulu in a little over a month. Seeing as Death on the Nile was placed on Hulu 45 days after being initially released in theaters, it’s likely a good rule of thumb to follow when it comes to guessing when A Haunting in Venice will land on streaming.

For now, moviegoers will simply need to head to theaters to witness the madness.