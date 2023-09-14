Does ‘A Haunting in Venice’ have an end-credits scene? Answered

2023 has swiftly solidified its mark in the channels of horror history as one of the best years for the spooktacular genre by a mile. With just a few short weeks until October — when the truest form of spooky season commences — a mind-bending horror sequel has already grabbed the attention of spooky supporters around the community. Of course, we’re speaking about A Haunting in Venice — a supernatural mystery extravaganza currently setting the horror realm ablaze with its twists, turns, and impending darkness.

Based on the iconic novel Hallowe’en Night by legendary writer Agatha Christie, the eye-popping mystery horror serves as the sequel to 2022’s Death on the Nile, with star Kenneth Branagh once again returning as Hercule Poirot. With a variety of intriguing clues and hints being sprinkled like breadcrumbs throughout director Michael Green’s spectacle, mystery fanatics are most interested in if the movie boasts an end-credits scene worth sticking around to see.

Does A Haunting in Venice have an end-credits scene?

Image via 20th Century Studios

The common theme in modern-day horror movies typically points at most not featuring an end-credits scene, and unfortunately, A Haunting in Venice is no different from the rest. While Death on the Nile did indeed set up events for a sequel to happen, A Haunting in Venice does not and instead allows its main plot points and narrative to basically close the door on this particular chapter.

The only sore thumb sticking out of the bunch as of late is The Nun II, which did feature an end-credits scene ironically in the middle of the credits. That’s not to say that a possible sequel to A Haunting in Venice isn’t possible — after all, this is Hollywood, so the possibilities of continuing a particular narrative are seemingly endless. Of course, the inclusion of the movie’s star-studded cast certainly would help in a potential campaign to continue with a sequel, but that would be nothing but speculation.

For now, mystery mavens and horror fanatics alike will simply have to sit back, catch A Haunting in Venice in theaters, and wait patiently to see if another movie is added to fit this narrative. Until then, there’s a plethora of other Agatha Christie stories to become enamored with. Or, at the very least, the MCU is usually crawling with a variety of end-credits scenes that folks can enjoy.