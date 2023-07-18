It’s impossible to argue against the fact that Barbie is an icon. Case in point, there has been a legion of fans dying to see the character bought to the big screen — and that time is finally here.

As of July 21, Barbie will be available to see around the world. Given that every new movie has a fascination with setting up sequels, closing on a gag, or something else hidden at the end. You’re probably wondering, is there a reason to sit through the credits?

Well, before you waste part of your day, here’s everything that you’ll want to know about your Barbie screening; whether you’re planning ahead, or sitting in the theater as the credits slowly roll by.

Does Barbie have a post-credits scene?

We have good (or bad?) news for you Barbies and Kens, you won’t need to sit in your seat for too long once the credits start rolling as there is no hidden scene in the middle or at the end.

During the initial run of credits, you will get to enjoy a collection of the classic Barbie toys referenced in the film alongside the hit song “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice from the movie’s soundtrack. But once that is finished, things end with a simple credits roll.

Now, given it’s 2023 and every film seems to have something hidden away at the end you may be disappointed by this. However, in this case, it’s a positive as the movie’s full runtime wraps up what has been a thoroughly enjoyable tale completely, without any need for bonus content.