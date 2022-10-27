The final Marvel film of 2022, and the last addition to the MCU’s fourth phase, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost here, and thanks to its premiere – we now know how long you should remain in your seats once the credits come up.

Post-credits scenes are something that has become standard in superhero films across the board, but some movies get multiple stingers. This being the case, you may be looking to plan ahead so that you don’t sit in your seat after the film for no reason.

If this sounds like you, then here is all you need to know about what there is to see after the final moments of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever draws to a close.

Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have a post-credits scene?

via Marvel Studios

While the film is not yet available to see, according to critics who saw Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at its global premiere, yes indeed there is a post-credits scene after the film.

Shortly after the premiere, a post on social media confirmed that there is a scene to stay back for after the main runtime is complete. However, unlike previous Marvel movies, there is only a single mid-credits scene, rather than both a mid and end-credits bonus footage.

#WakandaForever has ONE mid credits scene, that's all, but it's super sweet. — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022

Of course, no specifics about what this scene is were given, but Lando did promise that it is “super sweet.” In the meantime, while we wait for the movie to arrive, there is plenty to speculate upon on what this means.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is arriving in theaters on Nov. 11, and when it does, if there is any new information regarding this scene that comes to light or other scenes that may be attached to the film, this article will be updated.