Does ‘Blue Beetle’ have a post-credits scene?

Blue Beetle is almost here, and with it the first glimpse at a new age of DC. James Gunn has stated that the superhero will be the first DC Universe character, and with that come some huge expectations. Blue Beetle will not only likely be a tone setter, but it will be looking to renew interest in the brand after the disappointing reception to films like Black Adam and The Flash.

Blue Beetle is meant to be a standalone story for the most part, but if there’s one thing that all superhero films have in common, it’s the post-credits scene. It’s been a staple since the first Iron Man in 2008, so fans are understandably curious as to whether you should stay when the film ends.

Do you need to stick around for the credits in Blue Beetle?

You definitely should. Blue Beetle has been pretty good about preserving the twists and turns of the plot, but first reactions from Twitter (aka X) sources have confirmed that there are two post-credit scenes you should stick around for.

There was Josh Herrera, who posted a non-spoiler take on the film that was glowing, and mentioned the post-credit scenes as proof that Blue Beetle has “more story to tell!” This was seemingly corroborated by journalist and podcast host Luke Bugg who cut right to it with a post that read: “Two post-credit scenes!”

This makes sense, given the buzz that’s been surrounding the film, and the importance that its creators have put on it to be a building block for the DCU. Ángel Manuel Soto, the director of Blue Beetle, told the outlet Un Nuevo Dia that he is very optimistic about the possibility of sequels, and has even had discussions about where those sequels would take the character.

“We have plans, and we’ve talked about working on sequels to Blue Beetle,” Soto revealed. “I, for one, want to work on those sequels. It will all depend on the audience’s response. But at least from a creative standpoint, his story does not end in this first film.”

Xolo Maridueña is even more enthusiastic about the possibility of more Blue Beetle in the future. The actor joked about the possibility of six films in total, before telling SFX that he has been honored by the opportunity to play the titular superhero at least once. “I’m ready for it to be like Star Wars — six movies,” he quipped. “I’m just kidding. But yes, I am [eager for a trilogy of films].”

The actor also praised James Gunn and Peter Safran, who, in addition to being the co-CEOs of DC, are executive producers on Blue Beetle. “Everyone involved, even Peter Safran and James, we see this as a larger story, and I want this to be a trilogy,” Maridueña added. “There’s so much more to tell in this story. I’m honored to have just made this first one.”

While it remains to be seen whether the post-credit scenes set up Blue Beetle sequels, or introduce characters who will appear in other DCU installments, remains to be seen. Either way, we’re excited to find out.