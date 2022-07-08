Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Not only does Thor: Love and Thunder bring with it the return of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), but also everyone’s favorite group of space travelers: the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Guardians of the Galaxy continue their space adventures with the God of Thunder in Love and Thunder, but what about one key member of the original group?

Gamora’s (Zoe Saldana) relationship with the Guardians changed drastically after Endgame. Here’s everything we know about the character’s whereabouts during the latest Thor flick.

Does Gamora appear in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Image via Marvel Studios

Sad news for Gamora fans: there is no news of her location given during the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, nor does she herself appear in the film.

Right now in the MCU, Gamora is presumably traveling the galaxy on her own adventure, though no concrete specifics of this are known. Perhaps we’ll get news on her location during the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will arrive on Disney Plus later this year.

If not, Gamora has been confirmed to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so we’ll know a lot more when the threequel arrives in 2023.

A point worth noting is that the version of Gamora currently wandering the main MCU timeline is not the same one that we have grown familiar with from the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies. This version is from the past, as the mainline MCU version was sacrificed by Thanos so he could claim the Soul Stone during Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel fans have less than a year to wait before they know for sure what Gamora has been up to, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.