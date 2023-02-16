Does Hope die in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man fans get ready to grow, as the third entry of the series has finally been released. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was directed by Peyton Reed and it sees our pint-sized heroes trapped in the Quantum Realm. You can read our review of the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie here.

Scott (Paul Rudd), Hope (Evangeline Lilly), Cassie (Kathryn Newton), Hank (Michael Douglas), and Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) all get warped through a portal to the Quantum Realm. The group soon realizes that Janet was not telling the truth about her time there and that they are hunted by Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and M.O.D.O.K. (Machine Organism Designed Only for Killing).

With two powerful enemies hunting them while trapped in the dangerous Quantum Realm, you might be wondering if any of the characters die in the film. One of the characters that might not have made it out is Hope van Dyne, after all, before this movie she had never been to the Quantum Realm before. So let’s explain whether or not Hope makes it out alive.

Does Hope van Dyne survive the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Image via Marvel Studios

Thankfully, Hope does not meet Kang the Conqueror until later in the film, at which point he quickly disposes of both Hope and Scott with ease. No, he doesn’t kill them, instead fleeing with Janet and Cassie along with his restored multiverse engine, which is his ticket out of the Quantum Realm.

Luckily for them, Hank Pym has a thing for ants. Early in the movie, he remarks that his ants have been building their own technology, and after they were sucked into the Quantum Realm, they advanced far beyond the technologies of ordinary humans. The ants were able to assist the heroes in the final fight and stop Kang from killing our heroes.

Janet manages to create a portal back to Earth, and she, Hank, Cassie, and Hope step through it, but just as Scott is about to step through he is attacked by Kang. Scott manages to hold Kang off, getting roughed up in the process. As Scott is finding it tougher and tougher to keep the multiversal madman away from the portal, Hope flies out and blasts him. Together the pair use their Pym Particle Discs to destroy the multiverse engine, throwing Kang inside of it before they do.

They are then briefly trapped in the Quantum Realm before Cassie manages to use the technology she invented to track Quantum signals to pinpoint their location. The pair get home and everyone is safe… except for the fact that everyone in the multiverse is in danger because Kang and all of his variants are out there, plotting. Fortunately, Hope did manage to survive the events of the film. She will undoubtedly be back to fly around as the Wasp once again in a future MCU project.

Catch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania while it is in theaters now.