Warning: this article contains massive spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder sees our heroes facing off against Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale). This brand new villain made a vow to kill all gods and has his eyes set on Thor (Chris Hemsworth). With the reintroduction of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as The Mighty Thor, she joins Thor and King Valkryie (Tessa Thompson) to defeat the new villain.

Was Dr. Foster strong enough to defeat the god killer, considering that this is her first time becoming a superhero? Will the Mighty Thor return to the MCU as the new Thor?

Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor in Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. Photo by Jasin Boland. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Does Jane Foster die in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Foster does indeed die in Thor: Love and Thunder. Foster, who was suffering from Stage 4 cancer, lost her life when she used Thor’s old hammer, Mjolnir, to the point where it drained much of her mortal energy and made her body weak against cancer. Thor warned her that if she held the hammer one more time that her body will not be able to fight against her illness and would eventually kill her.

Foster’s death is later confirmed in the film’s post-credits scene. She appeared in front of Heimdall (Idris Elba), who died at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. Heimdall greets Foster at the entrance, slightly surprised that she was now dead. He then tells her that she is more than welcome to enter the heaven of the gods: Valhalla.

While it’s unfortunate that we won’t see the Mighty Thor again, Foster was given a warrior’s death, ending her story in the Thor franchise. Her death was meaningful as it allowed the God of Thunder to move on and open his heart once more. At the same time, Foster was rewarded when granted access to enter Valhalla.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now showing in cinemas.