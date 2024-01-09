Does Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway’s ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ have a release date?

With Academy Award winners like Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, Mothers’ Instinct has already impressed many with a suspenseful and intense trailer, but do we know when we can expect to see the film arrive in theaters or streaming?

The plot follows two mothers, Alice and Celine, who live perfect suburban lives until tragedy strikes. In the aftermath of Celine’s son’s death, the bond between the two mothers begins to fray as paranoia and guilt eat away at both of them. That description itself raises hopes for a promising thriller. So, when is Mothers’ Instinct joining the theaters?

There’s not a lot of information available about the film at the moment and the trailer doesn’t give a release date, unfortunately. IMDb says that it’s currently in post-production, which indicates that principal photography is obviously finished and the final touches are being done. Post-production can last anywhere between 6-12 months from art to finish, but can we narrow it down to a rough release window?

The fact that we have a trailer and details about the film’s total run time (1 hour 34 minutes) indicates that most of the editing and cutting is done. This might mean that the film is in the final stages of post-production, which could include title sequences, audio mixing, adding music, etc. So if we had to guess, we could be looking at a summer release but that is far from a guarantee.

Mothers’ Instinct is directed by Benoît Delhomme, making it the first film directed by the cinematographer. It’s a remake of the 2019 French film of the same name, which in turn was an adaptation of a book written by Barbara Abel in 2012. How will the American version compare to the previous ones? We’ll have to wait and see.