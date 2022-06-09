Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion.

The newest entry in the Jurassic Park franchise is here, with Jurassic World Dominion roaring into theaters. This is the third Jurassic World film and the sixth Jurassic Park film overall. Director Colin Trevorrow came back to direct it, having previously directed the first Jurassic World. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard both reprise their roles from the first two movies, playing Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively.

The cast of the original Jurassic Park made their returns as well, with Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum all returning to the franchise to reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm. Jurassic World Dominion unites the casts from both trilogies, seemingly bringing the overlapping storylines to an end. But how close-ended is the film? Does it leave any room for a sequel, and does it have a post-credits scene?

Does Jurassic World Dominion have a post-credits scene?

If you’ve watched Jurassic World Dominion and are thinking about sitting through the credits for any other reason than basking in the glow of the many people who worked on it, then you might be disappointed. Jurassic World Dominion does not have a post-credits scene after the credits finish rolling.

What about post-credits stingers? Not really. The film ended with every loose thread resolved, with Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant a couple. Blue was reunited with her little velociraptor Beta, and Owen, Claire, and Maisie Lockwood were finally at peace, together in their home and content.

The dinosaurs also didn’t have much to complain about, as they were all left alone to roam free in the world, with the Biosyn Genetics mountain laboratories turned into a dinosaur sanctuary by the United Nations. The final shots of the film showed the dinosaurs living peacefully amongst other animals, one of which was a triceratops walking amongst the elephants.

Just because everything wrapped up nicely, however, doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ve seen the last of the Jurassic Park franchise ⏤ although it does seem, at least for now, that the Jurassic World franchise is finished. Don’t be shocked if the series makes a return sooner than you think, as humans living in a world of dinosaurs seems like a premise that Amblin Entertainment could get a few more good films out of.

Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters now.