Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Jonathan Majors has made his cinematic debut as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, following an appearance in the Loki series as He-Who-Remains – a rare variant who isn’t a complete psychopath yet. The big bad of Ant-Man’s threequel, he’s been hyped up consistently through marketing.

Marvel are not particularly well known for keeping villains alive in their films, often killing them off as soon as they feel the need to. While some have been beaten but returned, there are questions about what exactly happens with Kang in Quantumania, and if he’s defeated and killed or not.

Does Kang die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Following a lengthy battle and plenty of CGI towers exploding, and endless Kang bots being mercilessly picked apart by revolutionaries, Ant-Man, Cassie, Wasp, and a giant horde of ants, Kang is put into a one-on-one scenario. Almost entirely depowered and fighting Scott Lang, he just about loses the fight as the Pym-Lang family skips back to Earth-616.

Unable to jump into their timeline with the portal, his time travel energy cell gets pumped with Pym particle disks causing it to blow up. The cell causes a time rift to rip open, dragging Kang into it and presumably killing him – or perhaps just shooting him into another timeline.

It’s not entirely clear whether or not he’s dead, but given he’s survived potentially hundreds of conquistador-like raids of the multiverse, it’s hard to think this specific one is dead. Several more Kang variants still exist across the multiverse, with each of them seeming to believe he’s dead. Given Kang has been pumped up as the next Thanos-level threat to the MCU and there’s still Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to hit cinemas – don’t count this particular Kang variant out yet. Time travel shenanigans will happen.

