Does ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ have an end-credits scene?

It’s all bad news for fans of The Meg. First these Meg-heads had to wait a full five years to find out what was next for The Meg. That’s five whole years without a Meg to stand on. Then along comes Meg 2: The Trench, finally scratching that Meg itch. Sure, it answered some questions, but it raised so many more. The insinuation was certainly that there was a pile of baby Megs just waiting to be born. Could they ever be expected to combine into an even more lethal Meg-azord? How many would there be? And would it be premature to try to count our Megs before they hatched?

It’s the sort of line of questioning that would normally keep viewers glued to their seats once the credits started rolling, mesmerized by the promise of a hint at what’s to come during a cheeky end-credits scene.

Unfortunately, anyone caught sticking around during the credits of Meg 2: The Trench is going to wind up with Meg on their face. The sequel — which is somehow critically maligned despite having Jason Statham javelining sharks from a jet ski — features a whopping zero post-credit scenes. No mid-credit shot of a baby Meg shooting out of a guy’s toilet. No Dom Toretto in a submarine pulling up next to a Meg, rolling down the window, and asking it to be part of his crew. No epilogue shot of Statham in a pet store realizing that the fish tanks are full of tiny Megs and that they’re this year’s hottest gift and saying “Oh. My. God.” as the camera zooms in on him. In short, no post-credits scenes. No post-credit scenes at all.

Try to make the best of it. You know what they say: “When life gives you lemons, Meg lemonade.”