Warning: This article contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

In the 2019 DC film, Shazam!, audiences were introduced to a sentient alien slug known as Mister Mind. He appeared during the end credit scene of the first film, where he told the now-captured Dr. Sivana that there are other ways to obtain magic. This end-credit scene was supposed to set up one of Shazam!’s most powerful enemies in the comics since not only was it Shazam!’s greatest adversary but the end credits theme teased a siege amongst the seven realms.

However, the trailers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods showed a different siege caused by other superpowered beings. Trailers for the DC sequel teased Shazam! facing the Daughters of Atlas, three goddesses who are after his powers. Meanwhile, this creepy space worm was nowhere to be seen. But does that mean he was behind the chaos that happened in the film? Or was he just a forgotten character due to DC’s pending reboot?

Does Mister Mind return in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

During the end credits scene of Shazam!, Mister Mind laughed at Sivana’s attempt to retrieve magic. According to the slug, he claims that “he names the Gods, not the other way around.” This could mean that Mister Mind has power beyond the Gods and proposes that he and Savina should work together to “claim the seven realms.” Hearing that exchange could have hinted that the two had something to do with the events in Fury of the Gods. But unfortunately, that was not the case at all.

Sivana and Mister Mind appeared once more in the DC sequel, but only in the end credits scene. Sivana was upset that nothing progressed during the two years that he’s been in prison, and the space slug teased that something will happen. But unfortunately, Mister Mind leaves the inventor alone in his cell once more as he leaves to attend to other matters. This entire end credits could be seen as inconsequential as it doesn’t progress much on Shazam!’s story, nor does it teases further plot points.

In the end, the “claim for the seven realms” plot might not come to fruition, especially due to the upcoming DC reboot. So Savina is forever trapped in his cell, with a talking space slug promising him power beyond his imagination, only for it to not come to fruition. This might be the end for this DC villain.