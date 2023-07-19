Does ‘Oppenheimer’ have a post-credits scene?

The arrival of Christopher Nolan’s lengthy biopic Oppenheimer marks what is arguably the peak in a jam-packed summer blockbuster season. Despite its lengthy runtime, audiences will quickly discover that there’s barely a dull moment in the film, which is packed to the brim with intricate details, dialogue, and visual cues.

With a film as jam-packed as Oppenheimer, a fair question may be raised about whether there are any additional morsels to take in as the credits roll on the story of the titular, world-altering physicist. Either that, or you’re squirming for a trip to the bathroom after sitting in the theater for three hours. Heck, we don’t blame you – particularly if you’ve pulled the ‘Barbenheimer’ double feature.

Is there a post-credits scene in Oppenheimer?

Photo via Universal Pictures

We’ll keep this short and sweet – you’re free to go once the credits start rolling. With the film being a biopic meticulously detailing the life, times, and historical impact of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), it’d hardly be appropriate to add in some sort of Marvel-ish stinger either in the middle or after the credits. Still, it’s 2023, and such additions have become more and more commonplace – so we don’t blame folks for asking the question at all.

In short, you’re welcome to head off once Oppenheimer and Einstein finish up their conversation, whether that be to the bathroom or to your Barbie screening, if you chose to go with that viewing order. Might we suggest brunch in between, if it’s not too late?