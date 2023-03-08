Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a hotly anticipated movie for many reasons. Not only is it the sequel to the 2019 sleeper-hit, Shazam! It also holds a fascinating place in the DC movie sphere, being one of the last movies to release before James Gunn and Peter Safran embark on their plan to soft-reset DC Studios and take its offerings in a new direction. The film also has links to the notorious and highly-memetic 2022 movie, Black Adam, meaning superhero fans are keen to see exactly how this movie plays out.

Of course, as is tradition with modern superhero movies, fans are curious if this new Shazam! film has a bonus scene during or after the credits.

Should you stay seated when the movie’s credits start to roll? Here is everything you need to know.

What is Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods picks up where the first film left off, with Billy still adapting to his new superpowers. The official website describes the movie by saying:

“From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word ‘SHAZAM!,’ is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.”

The film sees Zachary Levi return as the titular Shazam, and Asher Angel reprises his role as Billy Batson, the young boy who transforms into the larger-than-life hero. There is also returning talent behind the camera, with the original film’s director, David F. Sandberg, and writer Henry Gayden reteaming for this sequel, meaning that this film will have the same tone as the previous installment.

However, the film isn’t just returning talent as several big names have been added to the cast for this movie, including Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and the legendary Helen Mirren as the daughters of Atlas, all of whom play massive roles in this new story.

Does Shazam! Fury of the Gods have a post-credits scene?

Early screenings of Shazam! Fury of the Gods has given fans a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming movie. This includes the news that the film has two post-credit sequences. This was confirmed by Twitter user @aspiringkrypto, who, after attending a special screening, took to Twitter to tell fans what to expect.

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is BIGGER, BETTER & BOLDER than its predecessor ⚡️



A great mix of heart, action, mythology & horror. It truly has something for everyone.



Be sure to stick around for the TWO post credit scenes! They are very telling for the future of Shazam!#ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/6mFspJYgi2 — Tasmin ✨ (@aspiringkrypto) March 7, 2023

There you have it. Fury of the Gods will have two bonus scenes when the film hits theaters on March 17.