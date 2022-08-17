MCU fans around the world are awaiting the release of the new show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and what it will add to the MCU. One of the many things that fans have been waiting for has been a World War Hulk movie which appears to be potentially on the the minds of Marvel/Disney execs.

The fact that Bruce Banner has played such a huge and pivotal role in the MCU from the beginning, and that he will continue to play a big role in the new show, was the first hint that viewers got. Obviously this new series revolves around Jennifer Walters, Bruce’s cousin, but the fact that there will be two different Hulks around made the idea more realistic. In a recent clip that was released that appears to be from the first episode of the series, Jennifer and Bruce appear to be joking around when all of a sudden, a Sakaarian Ship comes out of nowhere, thus leading those who follow the MCU to think that the idea of World War Hulk is being shown in the MCU.

Does She-Hulk set up World War Hulk?

It certainly does appear that She-Hulk is doing everything it can to start getting the MCU ready for a World War Hulk movie that would undoubtedly have fans lining up outside the theater to see. One theory being floated for how this is happening is that Skaar is the pilot of the ship that is seen in the most recently released clip. Even though he is not a huge member of the Marvel comics, Skaar does first show up in 2007 in the World War Hulk comic series.

The fact that he is part of the comic and would fly the ship in the show makes sense, especially considering another huge part of the World War Hulk comic series includes the Illuminati, who made their first appearance in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness film earlier in 2022. Even though they were on Earth-838, it still makes a lot of sense as to why they were introduced then, especially if Marvel has plans for a World War Hulk movie in the future.