Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu is a busy guy. With the release and widespread acclaim of his new film, his rising star is a meteoric one. People can’t seem to get enough of the Chinese-Canadian actor, and as the reviews for the kung-fu film pour in many have begun to wonder if Simu Liu knows martial arts.

Understandably, some have been skeptical of Simu’s skills in hand-to-hand combat. Which wouldn’t be a great look for a character widely known as the “Master of Kung-Fu.” You’ve kind of got to know Kung-Fu to really fit the bill.

Did Simu Liu Know Martial Arts Before Playing Shang-Chi?

Surprisingly, Liu had very little martial arts experience before beginning training for Shang Chi. Never fear, Simu went through intense martial arts preparation before he began filming the latest Marvel adventure.

In this Disney featurette, Liu and his co-stars touch on some of the techniques used in the making of the film.

Does Simu Liu Know Martial Arts Now?

The former accountant turned actor spent time before production with some of the most legendary names in film fight choreography. People like co-star Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon), Yuen Wah (Kung Fu Hustle), Andy Le (The Paper Tigers), and Tony Leung (Hero). Along with other stunt veterans, the minds behind Shang Chi were influenced by all types of martial arts.

Apart from Kung Fu, Liu and the cast of Shang Chi learned Tai Chi, Wing Chun, and separate regional Chinese styles of fighting.

If you’d like to train like Simu Liu, here’s a walk-through of his workout done by the man himself for Men’s health. It’s pretty intense.

It’s safe to say the character is in good hands with Liu and company. Now sit back, relax, and get to theaters to watch Shang Chi kick ass.