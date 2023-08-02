Does ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ have a post-credits scene?

Warning: Spoilers for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to follow.

Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles don’t exactly have the richest history of eating well when it comes to the big screen. Indeed, ever since those delightfully cheesy live-action costumes first graced audiences back in 1990, the turtles never really hit their stride in cinemas; until now, that is.

With the rip-roaring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem taking its bow in theaters today, the animated adventure has quickly grabbed the crown for the half-shell heroes’ greatest ever theatrical outing, winning the hearts of both critics and audiences with its laugh-out-loud family dynamics, stunning visuals, and a soundtrack that takes no prisoners. And with both a sequel and spin-off series in the works as we speak, this is one iteration of the turtles that’s set to be milked for all their worth (if you know, you know).

But, this is a film wrapped in a beloved IP, so of course one of the first questions on everyone’s mind is whether there’s a post-credits scene or not. Let’s just say that viewers with honed movie-going instincts probably pieced together the eventual existence of a sequel without any further research.

Is there a post-credits scene in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

The film does in fact feature a single mid-credits scene, half of which is one last round of turtle-specific shenanigans, the other half of which teases what lies ahead for the brothers.

With the turtles enjoying their extracurricular activities and awkward prom interactions, the notorious Cynthia Utrom — the secondary antagonist who tried harvesting the brothers’ blood to create a mutant army — vows to capture them once again, and is ready to enlist the help of the Shredder, the longtime archnemesis of the turtles throughout TMNT media, to do so.

Those familiar with the turtles would recognize this scene as the palpable hype moment that it is. As for the newcomers, they’ll come to understand soon enough once the villain rears his blade-tipped head in the sequel.