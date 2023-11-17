With children laughing and people passing as the yuletide season rapidly approaches, the horror genre is hauntingly intercepting the joyous occasion by delivering one of the most anticipated horror movies of the year — Thanksgiving.

That being said, you might be asking yourself exactly why Eli Roth’s long-awaited slasher extravaganza is generating so much popularity. Then again, when you take a step back and examine the premise — which centers around a masked assailant carving through the flesh of townspeople in Plymouth — it’s not difficult to understand why the hype is currently so high. From the Sexiest Man of Alive (Patrick Dempsey, for those of you keeping up), to TikTok personality Addison Rae, Roth’s blood-splattered brainchild appears to be pulling out all the stars and stops for the festive season.

And with the creepy feature officially playing in theaters today, horror fanatics and gorehounds all across the spooky community have quickly been asking questions and itching to know what exactly happens after the credits roll. So, let’s sharpen our knives and carve through the meat to reveal if Thanksgiving has an end-credits scene or not.

Does Thanksgiving have a post-credits scene?

Image via TriStar Pictures

As highly entertaining as the film’s blood-splattered gore truly was during the actual runtime, it’s unfortunately worth noting that Thanksgiving does not have an end-credits scene. In the past, horror movies including post-credits scenes have undoubtedly become more common, but that doesn’t necessarily mean every horror flick needs one. This isn’t the MCU, after all.

That being said, Roth and company did manage to slide in an extra layer of content after the credits roll, which is basically a gut-busting blooper that provides a much-needed laugh after the intensity of the movie. But even without an official post-credits scene, the possibility for a sequel is surely still there — seeing as one of the officers searching the crime scene at the end of the film insists that the killer’s body (no spoilers here!) was never found.