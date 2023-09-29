Does ‘The Creator’ have a post-credits scene?

Does 'The Creator' tease a sequel or is this really it?

In a blockbuster landscape overrun by bloated and neverending franchises, it’s a real breath of fresh air to see a wholly original IP. Gareth Edwards’ The Creator is a beautiful movie with a meaty science-fiction plot hook. We’re hoping it’s a hit and encourages similar projects from major studios, but if you’re reading this article you’ve probably already forked out for a ticket, so thanks!

Once the curtain has fallen, though, is there anything worth sticking around for?

The answer

Image via 20th Century Studios

No, The Creator has no mid-credits or post-credits scene. So, if you’re itching for a trip to the bathroom, take this as your cue to leave.

Edwards has been quite clear that The Creator is a standalone movie that isn’t intended to have a sequel. The story is self-contained, there’s no larger looming threat that’ll be resolved in future entries, and all the character arcs come to a satisfying conclusion.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Edwards said he always aimed for a conclusive ending:

“My favorite part of the story is the end. My favorite part of a joke is the punchline. And so I just want it to be this self-contained thing. So I mean, it’s a high-class problem. If someone ever came up and said, “We want a sequel.” That’d be a really good problem to have. But it is not the plan. No.”

The Creator‘s world is so richly detailed we’re hoping there’ll be something else set in it, though if this really is it, we’ll be satisfied nonetheless.

Besides, the hamster wheel that is superhero shared universes has left us more than a little fatigued at there always being a bigger threat on the horizon to be worried about, so being able to walk out of a movie theater and knowing we’ve had the full experience is extremely nice.

The Creator is now in theaters.