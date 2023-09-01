Does ‘The Equalizer 3’ have a post-credits scene?

The Equalizer 3 has finally hit theaters, marking the fifth collaboration between director Antoine Fuqua and living legend Denzel Washington, and the third collaboration between protagonist Robert McCall and an ungodly amount of his enemies’ dismembered guts. It may not be the sendoff that Washington’s charming vigilante deserves, but he ends the trilogy doing what he does best — being the worst nightmare of the worst people you know.

Now, The Equalizer may be a few checkmarks short of franchise status, safely falling under the trilogy label instead, but at the end of the day, no entry in any serialized Hollywood story can get away with not being asked the golden question: does it have a post-credits scene?

Is there a post-credits scene in The Equalizer 3?

Image via Sony Pictures

No, there is no post-credits scene in The Equalizer 3, given that The Equalizer 3 is meant to be the final flight of this particular iteration of Robert McCall, it makes sense that no future exploits were teased, and The Equalizer isn’t exactly a space you’d pick for a cheeky Easter Egg or callback, either.

That’s not to say that this is absolutely the last we’ve seen of Washington in this role; theories around a Robert McCall prequel movie have floated about, and while the poetic route there is to cast John David Washington in the lead role if such a film ever began production, who’s to say that Fuqua and company won’t hedge their bets on de-aging technology instead?

The Equalizer 3 is now playing in theaters.