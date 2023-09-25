Does ‘The Expend4bles’ have a post-credits scene?

2010’s The Expendables didn’t have a post-credits scene. Neither did The Expendables 2 or The Expendables 3. Now, after a nine-year wait, The Expend4bles has arrived to deliver more wrinkly action from the action stars of yesteryear. So, does it buck the trend and give you something to stick around for after the credits?

The big reveal

No. There’s nothing.

So, once the curtain has come down on Sylvester Stallone’s latest explosive caper, there’s no reason to stick around for the credits other than to appreciate the hard work of the cast and crew.

So, if you’re currently sitting in a multiplex you can take this as the cue to grab your things and make a beeline for the exit. While you’re at it, why not do the theater staff a favor and pick up any litter you’ve left around your seat so they can get the room clean for the next screening?

Missed opportunity?

Given that The Expendables franchise is powered by roping in anyone who’s ever leaped away from an explosion in slo-mo or punched a guy off the top floor of a skyscraper, we’re surprised they don’t include post-credit teases of who’s in the next movie. What better way to keep the hype going than to throw in one surprise new action hero after the credits?

Then again, they’ve so thoroughly mined this ground that there just aren’t that many big names up for grabs left. That said, we’d love to see Keanu Reeves, Dave Bautista, or, best of all, Nicolas Cage, join the party. But if that’s going to happen we’ll have to wait until the inevitably titled “Expendable5”, which may not come out until Stallone is well into his 80s.

The Expend4bles is now in theaters.