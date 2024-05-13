Madelaine Petsch in The Strangers Chapter 1
Does ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ have a post-credits scene? (No spoilers!)

Before you slash into theater to watch the new "The Strangers" movie, find out if you need to stick around for the credits.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
Published: May 13, 2024 12:05 am

With The Strangers: Chapter 1, Lionsgate kicks off an ambitious trilogy based on a slasher classic. Since two sequels are expected to be released in the upcoming months, it’s fair to wonder if Chapter 1 has a post-credits scene.

Starring Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) and Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), The Strangers: Chapter 1 reimagines the first movie. Instead of a vacation house, a couple of victims are hosted in an Airbnb, and their relationship differs from the characters in the original story. However, just like it happened in 2008’s The Strangers, a mysterious figure knocks on their door in the evening, searching for Tamara. What ensues is a sick game of cat-and-mouse as three masked people terrorize the couple.

Even if The Strangers: Chapter 1 mostly follows the original movie’s template, this is only the introduction of a story that will explore what happens to the surviving victims of slashers. That means Chapters 2 and 3 will go in a vastly different direction, stepping back from the home invasion thriller to become a horror-infused character study. It’s an intriguing concept that can breathe new life into the franchise.

Because of that, fans are curious to learn how Chapter 1 sets up the sequels. If you are looking for a non-spoiler answer before catching the movie in theaters, The Strangers: Chapter 1 does have a post-credits scene. So, you better stick around a little longer when the credits start to roll.

Is The Strangers: Chapter 1 post-credit scene worth waiting for?

The Strangers: Chapter 1 has a single credits scene, placed just a few moments after the movie ends. That means you won’t have to wait long to catch this extra tease. Nevertheless, the scene is so good that it would be worth sticking around until the last second of the projection.

Set after the events of the main movie, the mid-credits scene of The Strangers: Chapter 1 teases what will happen in the sequel. It’s a short scene that lasts only a few seconds, but it was tailored to leave fans wondering what it means until Chapter 2 hits theaters.

While most Hollywood sequels take at least a full year to release, Chapter 2 is expected to hit theaters this Fall, probably around Halloween. After that, Chapter 3 should become available in early 2025. So, even if Chapter 1’s mid-credits scene delivers a nerve-wracking cliffhanger, the details of what happens next won’t remain a secret for too long.

Read Article From James Cameron to Martin Scorsese, names that became Hollywood greats thanks to Roger Corman
James Cameron Roger Corman and Martin Scorsese
Category: Movies
Movies
From James Cameron to Martin Scorsese, names that became Hollywood greats thanks to Roger Corman
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 12, 2024
Read Article ‘My life blood’: Hollywood tough guy Jack Nicholson exposed a never-seen vulnerability while remembering Roger Corman
Jack Nicholson and Roger Corman
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘My life blood’: Hollywood tough guy Jack Nicholson exposed a never-seen vulnerability while remembering Roger Corman
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 12, 2024
Read Article Review: ‘Tarot’ is what you end up watching when fate is entirely cruel to you
Tarot 2024
Category: Reviews
Reviews
Movies
Movies
Review: ‘Tarot’ is what you end up watching when fate is entirely cruel to you
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 12, 2024
1 stars
Read Article Marvel Studios legally loses its cool at top MCU leaker too busy spoiling ‘Fantastic Four’ to notice
Marvel Studios
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
Marvel Studios legally loses its cool at top MCU leaker too busy spoiling ‘Fantastic Four’ to notice
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Overlord’ anime movie release window, plot, and more
Momonga from Overlord thinking
Category: Anime
Anime
Movies
Movies
‘Overlord’ anime movie release window, plot, and more
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 10, 2024
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.