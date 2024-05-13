Does ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ have a post-credits scene? (No spoilers!)

With The Strangers: Chapter 1, Lionsgate kicks off an ambitious trilogy based on a slasher classic. Since two sequels are expected to be released in the upcoming months, it’s fair to wonder if Chapter 1 has a post-credits scene.

Recommended Videos

Starring Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) and Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), The Strangers: Chapter 1 reimagines the first movie. Instead of a vacation house, a couple of victims are hosted in an Airbnb, and their relationship differs from the characters in the original story. However, just like it happened in 2008’s The Strangers, a mysterious figure knocks on their door in the evening, searching for Tamara. What ensues is a sick game of cat-and-mouse as three masked people terrorize the couple.

Even if The Strangers: Chapter 1 mostly follows the original movie’s template, this is only the introduction of a story that will explore what happens to the surviving victims of slashers. That means Chapters 2 and 3 will go in a vastly different direction, stepping back from the home invasion thriller to become a horror-infused character study. It’s an intriguing concept that can breathe new life into the franchise.

Because of that, fans are curious to learn how Chapter 1 sets up the sequels. If you are looking for a non-spoiler answer before catching the movie in theaters, The Strangers: Chapter 1 does have a post-credits scene. So, you better stick around a little longer when the credits start to roll.

Is The Strangers: Chapter 1 post-credit scene worth waiting for?

The Strangers: Chapter 1 has a single credits scene, placed just a few moments after the movie ends. That means you won’t have to wait long to catch this extra tease. Nevertheless, the scene is so good that it would be worth sticking around until the last second of the projection.

Set after the events of the main movie, the mid-credits scene of The Strangers: Chapter 1 teases what will happen in the sequel. It’s a short scene that lasts only a few seconds, but it was tailored to leave fans wondering what it means until Chapter 2 hits theaters.

While most Hollywood sequels take at least a full year to release, Chapter 2 is expected to hit theaters this Fall, probably around Halloween. After that, Chapter 3 should become available in early 2025. So, even if Chapter 1’s mid-credits scene delivers a nerve-wracking cliffhanger, the details of what happens next won’t remain a secret for too long.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more