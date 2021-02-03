Dog Soldiers Director Says A Sequel Is Looking Semi-Likely Right Now

Fifteen years ago or so, Neil Marshall was being called horror’s next big thing thanks to two movies which were received very well by critics and audiences alike. And while the filmmaker has led a solid career since then, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that he’s never truly lived up to the early potential he showed.

The Descent was his calling card after earning $57 million at the box office on a budget of less than $5 million, but his debut feature was what first brought him to the attention of horror fans. Indeed, Dog Soldiers is a wildly entertaining ride full of jet black comedy that sees a group of soldiers sent on a routine training mission in a remote part of Scotland, but wind up finding themselves fighting for their lives against a pack of werewolves.

Of course, Dog Soldiers never tries to hide the fact that its budget is next to nothing and the premise is absurd, and it’s become a firm cult favorite among horror fans over the years. Calls for a sequel have been pretty loud for a long time now, too, and in a recent interview, Marshall admitted that the chances of it happening are “semi-likely.”

“Dog Soldiers was always intended to be trilogy. So, the rights for that have been tied up for quite some time, but now there’s the possibility of a Dog Soldiers 2, finally. The initial rumblings are happening. So that’s looking semi-likely, we’ll see.”

Not a firm confirmation, then, but it’s certainly sounding promising and with the film only growing in popularity as more and more people discover the horror gem, we wouldn’t completely rule out a Dog Soldiers sequel getting off the ground at some point in the not too distant future.

Tell us, though, do you want to see a follow-up to Marshall’s cult classic? Or should it be left alone? Sound off down below with your thoughts.