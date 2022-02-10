Dolby Cinema reveals exclusive poster for ‘The Batman’

Dolby Cinema is marking next month’s release of The Batman with a new poster to be displayed exclusively at theaters offering the eponymous premium cinema option. The poster depicts Gotham’s superhero in semi-profile, backlit dramatically by the iconic Bat Signal, flanked by the twin D’s of the Dolby logo. In a scrawl that imitates the handwriting of the movie’s antagonist, The Riddler, the poster reads, “Discover It At Dolby Cinema.”

All of The Batman‘s IMAX previews sold out practically immediately upon being made public. The Dolby Cinema previews will likely do the same, so fans hoping to catch the Matt Reeves-directed reimagining of the Dark Knight Detective will have to hustle to snap up the available seats. Tickets are available at the AMC Theatres site here.

Dolby Cinema is a premium cinema experience developed by movie sound and imaging pioneer Dolby Laboratories. The company’s website boasts that their theaters provide “a truly unique and transformative experience, where you connect deeply with the story.” They further claim that it unlocks “the emotional impact of every film allowing you to see the subtle details and ultra-vivid colors.”

Director Reeves has made clear that the visual clarity of his film is of paramount importance to him. Following the release of a lower-quality clip of a funeral scene, Reeves took to Twitter to re-release the clip in 4K resolution, stating “Many of you may have seen this scene from @TheBatman floating around online, so I decided to put it on my vimeo in 4k. #AdvanceTickets go on sale 2/10! In the meantime, hope you enjoy this sneak peek… #TheBatman comes out #OnlyInTheaters on March 4th!”

Reeves’ The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role, opens in theaters on March 4. The film co-stars paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Tickets are now available for pre-sale.