Dolph Lundgren teases ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Dolph Lundgren literally went decades without seeing one of his star vehicles reach the inside of a theater, but in the last few years he’s returned in a big way thanks to prominent roles in three major franchises.

On top of returning as the iconic Ivan Drago in Rocky spinoff Creed II, the veteran action star has both The Expendables 4 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the midst of production, and that’s on top of his return to the director’s chair in VOD thriller Castle Falls.

It’s been quite the turnaround for the martial arts expert and chemical engineering graduate, and fans can’t wait to see him throw on the glorious ginger wig of Mera’s father King Nereus and make his grand return to the DCEU. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lundgren teased that director James Wan has special things in store for audiences.

“That whole picture is just a class act. I think Aquaman 2 is better. I think the script is stronger and it’s more exciting. The technology has moved forward in four years, so I was really pleased to be a part of it. James Wan is just going to blow everybody away again by this tremendous world that he creates. He’s involved in every little detail, even every little piece of every weapon, and I think it’s going to be great.”

New Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Image Reveals Black Manta

The only bad news is that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom isn’t coming to theaters for another thirteen months, but given that cameras have been rolling since the summer, there’s reason to be optimistic that we might see a teaser trailer of some kind attached to The Batman in March, with a full-length promo virtually guaranteed to come packaged with Black Adam in July.