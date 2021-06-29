Don Cheadle Says Steven Soderbergh’s Thinking About Ocean’s 14

Throughout his career, Steven Soderbergh has held just about every imaginable role on a film production. Over the last 3o years he’s been credited as a director, writer, producer, showrunner, editor, camera operator, second unit director, sound editor and composer, but the only time he’s helmed any sequels came when he steered the Ocean’s trilogy to over $1.1 billion at the box office.

Eleven remains one of the finest remakes of the modern era, updating both the storyline and the formula to pack an ensemble full of A-list stars, let them off the leash to have fun and deliver a light, breezy, slick, stylish and undeniably entertaining crime caper. Twelve came perilously close to disappearing up its own ass after winking towards the audience a little too often, while Thirteen was a decent enough if admittedly minor return to form.

It’s been fourteen years since George Clooney’s Danny Ocean last got the band back together, but in a new interview Don Cheadle revealed that when he was working with Soderbergh on recent HBO Max exclusive No Sudden Move, talk of a potential Ocean’s 14 came up, and it sounds as though the multi-hyphenate filmmaker definitely has an interest.

“But I just did a movie with Stephen and he said, ‘I think there may be a way to do it again. I’m thinking about it’. And it didn’t go much further than that. But I don’t know; I don’t know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see.”

Knowing how modern franchises tend to operate, it can’t be ruled out that we might even end up seeing Clooney, Cheadle, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and the gang cross paths with the roster of Ocean’s 8, the sequel/spinoff hybrid that roped in some heavy hitters of its own to score decent reviews and almost $300 million from theaters in the summer of 2018. Soderbergh is always working on something, though, so it could be a while before we get any concrete updates about the official status of Ocean’s 14.