‘A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie’: Donald Trump confirms he’s an epic hypocrite while losing his mind over ‘The Apprentice’

Donald Trump isn’t happy with how he’s being portrayed in The Apprentice, the biopic based on his rise to power, and his relationship with his infamous, McCarthy-enabling mentor, dirty tricks attorney Roy Cohn. But then again, when is that man ever happy?

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

One of the greatest feats The Apprentice achieves is convincing the audience that a man as attractive as Sebastian Stan could be Donald Trump. Oh, and I guess making the real Donald Trump throw a tantrum was great too, although we were all kind of expecting such a reaction out of the former president/convicted felon.

Trump took to Truth Social to make his thoughts on the movie known, and in his signature stream-of-consciousness ranting style complete with RANDOM CAPITALIZATION, he expressed a deep dissatisfaction with the angle the film took. He also threw in a bit of name calling towards writer/producer Gabriel Sherman, and accused all involved of trying to derail his election campaign.

That’s funny, “fake” and “classless” are the two words I would use to describe Donald Trump — it seems like they really hit the nail on the head with this movie, if you ask me. He calls the film “cheap” and “defamatory,” but let’s not forget which political candidate is the one who constantly lies through their teeth? That’s right, Donald Trump. So it’s just a little hypocritical of the businessman to be calling out this movie for pulling the same kind of tactics he himself would use.

Donald Trump’s rant is all the advertising the film needs

The screenshot of the post was shared to X by the official The Apprentice movie account with the caption, “We couldn’t think of a better endorsement.” It was obvious this film was going to get under Donald’s skin, and in that sense, it accomplished what it set out to do. Many agreed that Trump’s rant makes for some damn fine advertising, even if he didn’t intend it to.

Nice to see Donald Trump promoting the movie about himself. — KT "Special CIA Operation" (@KremlinTrolls) October 14, 2024

One individual pointed out another example of Trump’s hypocrisy regarding permission to use the name The Apprentice.

Love him questioning the right to use that name when he blatantly uses music by artists who tell him he cannot and send cease and desist letters that his team ignores. — Probably a burner account (@probably_burner) October 14, 2024

This whole movie is just an exercise in giving Donald a taste of his own medicine, and it’s safe to say he doesn’t like it.

He doesn’t like it when the shoe is on the other foot does he! 😂 Poor Baby! — Laura Stavro (@laura1952) October 14, 2024

If Trump had his way, I’m sure he’d be played by an attractive and fit actor who saves America from the people he so often likes to refer to as “scum.” Of course, finding an actor who would support Trump’s vision for his film but at the same time isn’t a washed up, bitter, has-been (looking at you Kevin Sorbo) would be an almost impossible challenge.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy