There’s no need to get your knickers in a twist just yet, as the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 is only 10 days away from premiering on Disney Plus.

Coming just in time for Halloween, which here at We Got This Covered we celebrate for the entire month of October like any self-respecting pumpkin spice fanatic, Disney Plus is teasing the forthcoming sequel to the cult classic with a new promo featuring returning stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

“10 Days 🤝 10 Reasons #HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on #DisneyPlus,” the caption for the Twitter post said.

As part of their contribution to the film’s hype train, the trio of stars who will once again play the Sanderson Sister counted down the top 10 reasons to watch the film, which are listed below:

#10 Spellbinding musical numbers

#9 Witches running amock in Salem

#8 “Amok! Amok! Amok!”

#7 Zombies

#6 “Boooooooook!”

#5 Ancient curses

#4 “I smell children.”

#3 Wicked spells

#2 Creative modes of transportation

#1 The Sanderson Sisters will come for you if you don’t

Though the original Hocus Pocus was oddly a box office flop when it was released to theaters in 1993, home media releases and frequent broadcasts on the Disney Channel have since transformed it into a cult classic. The film’s heavy Halloween theme makes it a particularly popular movie to watch around the same time of year as many people place carved pumpkins on their doorstep and distribute candy to children in costumes.

Similar to the first film, Hocus Pocus 2’s plot centers around the witches known as the Sanderson Sisters’ accidental resurrection into modern-day Salem, Massachusettes, who wreak havoc on the town famous for its historic witch hunts in colonial America.

Hocus Pocus 2 comes to Disney Plus on Sept. 30.