‘Don’t Worry Darling’ bombed with critics, but fans are waking up thanks to streaming

Despite Don’t Worry Darling underperforming with critics and at the box office, the film is enjoying a wave of people discovering it for the first time and singing its praises, in part thanks to the movie’s release Monday on HBO Max.

For one Twitter user, the overall quality of Don’t Worry Darling compared to what the critics were saying is a prime example of why you should “find out things yourself.”

#DontWorryDarling proves why you need to find out things for yourself instead of listening to others opinions. Despite the negative reviews I really enjoyed this movie. — Lor’ Rena 🇱🇨 (@LorRena3112) November 7, 2022

Another commentator remarked that director Olivia Wilde “needs more recognition for her movies” and even compared Don’t Worry Darling to a Jordan Peele movie.

#DontWorryDarling 10/10 if you like Jordan peele movies, you’d love this. Olivia Wild is no 2/2 as a director and needs more recognition for her movies. Also Florence Pugh is the best actress in the biz right now, give her her Oscar. (It’s on hbomax now btw, WATCH IT) pic.twitter.com/KjTqVN4cw5 — Jacobflvcko (@jvcob_7) November 7, 2022

Another Twitter user was hoping Wilde would make a sequel at some point.

#DontWorryDarling I feel like there needs to be a Part 2…Let's get this going #OliviaWilde This was amazing — Teeroni Robinson (@TeeroniRobinson) November 7, 2022

Despite having a 39 percent on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, it was one fan’s assessment that Don’t Worry Darling “was actually so good.”

The Don’t Worry Darling Rotten Tomatoes audience score definitely reflects the positive buzz that is trending for the film on Twitter right now, as it has a respectable 74 percent.

Don’t Worry Darling seemed like one of the year’s most-anticipated films at one point, especially after that initially jaw-dropping trailer dropped this past spring. However, considerable behind-the-scenes drama dominating headlines quickly overshadowed buzz for the movie itself.

Plus a tiny little indie horror movie called Smile ended up taking the lion’s share of horror fans’ box office dollars in the weeks leading up to Halloween, quickly bumping Don’t Worry Darling from the top spot in the process. All in all, Don’t Worry Darling snagged a mere $86 million worldwide, while Smile made more than double that amount, at $202 million, despite the two films releasing just one week apart (per Box Office Mojo).

If you too wish to ignore critics‘ warnings, check out Don’t Worry Darling on HBO Max today.